Police decline to charge Alan Ritchson over 'self defence' punch

Police have announced that they will not be charging anyone involved in the brawl between Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his neighbour.

The Brentwood Police Department shared the news in a statement to TMZ.

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued.

"Mr Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defence. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken."

While the original released footage looked to have been taken from the window of a neighbouring house, body cam footage posted online provided a different perspective.

Ronnie Taylor had claimed that Ritchson and his kids were speeding down residential streets on motorbikes, which led to him confronting the Reacher actor.

Following the incident, Ritchson took to Instagram to post a Napoleon Bonaparte quote: "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."

Taylor had claimed that Ritchson "kicked the c**p" out of him", suffering facial wounds as a result. He did not see any need to go to hospital, however.

Reacher, based on the hit thriller novels by British author Lee Child, was renewed for a fourth season in October 2024 and is scheduled to air later this year.

Ritchson's other TV credits include Smallville, Blue Mountain State, Blood Drive and Titans.