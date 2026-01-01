Vince Vaughn slates late-night TV comedy for having political 'agenda'

Vince Vaughn has shared his thoughts about the direction of late-night television.

On a new episode of Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend, the actor turned producer opined that comedy has become overly political in recent years.

Acknowledging that it was "part of the job because you've got to talk about current events", the Wedding Crashers star cautioned that "you don't want to become part of a group and feel like you're a champion for one ideology. You want to make fun of everybody."

This attitude, said Vaughn, has seeped into the late-night TV landscape.

"A lot of the late shows have struggled because the only person they could make fun of at a certain point was white, redneck kind of people.

"And so people just rejected it because it didn't feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f**king class I didn't want to take."

Vaughn has previously identified as a "libertarian". He raised eyebrows in Hollywood when he was seen chatting with Donald Trump at a 2020 football game, and when he later visited the Oval Office in 2025.

"I always got along with people ... and try to be honest about who I am," Vaughn added.

"I have opinions on both sides. You've got to find the way to be yourself, but be respectful."