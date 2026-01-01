Busy Philipps slams 'depressing' noughties beauty standards

Busy Philipps has slammed the "depressing" noughties beauty standards she grew up with.

The White Chicks star revealed she was a size six when she was "cast as the fat girl" in the 2004 comedy movie - a memory she was prompted to share after watching Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model documentary.

The Dawson's Creek actress took to social media to express her feelings about the "really f**king upsetting" beauty standards of the 1990s and early 2000s that were depicted in the programme, which explored the messaging and production values displayed on the Tyra Banks-helmed reality series.

Busy, 46, described how she was an American size 6-8 (UK 10-12) when she signed on to play the role of Karen, a wealthy socialite.

"I just feel like this is my moment to remind you that I was cast as the fat girl in White Chicks. That was my role," she said. "I was like between a size 6 and an 8 at the time."

She went on to explain that in the moment, she had not understood the significance of the messaging she was being given.

"At the time, I didn't find it problematic because it was just, like, the way things were, and I was, like, in the entertainment industry as a young woman and was like, well, that's just the way things are," Busy recalled.

Despite her discomfort with the memories that had arisen while watching the Netflix documentary, Busy added she was committed to finishing the show.

"It's really f**king upsetting," she admitted. "It's really f**king depressing. I'm gonna keep watching it."