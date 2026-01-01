Josh Hartnett 'excited' to work with Oliver Stone

Josh Hartnett is thrilled to be working with Oliver Stone on White Lies.

The 47-year-old actor is fulfilling a long-held ambition by working with the acclaimed filmmaker on White Lies, Stone's first narrative feature in a decade.

Josh told Deadline: "Oliver explores a universe in White Lies that feels personal and entirely new material from a filmmaker I have long admired and am excited to work with."

Stone is also thrilled to be making the movie, describing the project as "an eternal story of love".

The 79-year-old director said: "After nearly 10 years away from features, I feel really like I’m starting again, as when I made Platoon and Salvador in 1986. White Lies will find its natural home, because it’s an eternal story of love."

The movie is being filmed across a variety of international locations, including Rome, Italy, Bangkok, Thailand, and Sofia, Bulgaria.

Producer Fernando Sulichin is also excited by the prospect of the legendary director working with Josh.

Fernando said: "We feel incredibly blessed that Oliver Stone, who has such an extraordinary and distinctive voice, is back writing and directing a narrative feature film for the first time since Snowden.

"Stone has written or directed some of the most influential films of the last decades and with White Lies he returns to original and timeless storytelling that audiences love from him. Josh Hartnett is an actor of remarkable depth and instinct, and exactly who this story calls for."

Meanwhile, Josh previously claimed that he quit Hollywood for the sake of his "sanity".

The actor became one of the most sought-after stars in the movie business in the late 90s and early 2000s - but Josh ultimately decided to step back from Hollywood in order to focus on independent projects.

Speaking to his O co-star Julia Stiles for Interview magazine, Josh explained: "I never really lived in LA. Even when we were making O, I was in Minnesota, New York, nowhere, because I was living from set to set.

"I drove my car down from Minnesota to shoot O and then drove back after that. But the choice to step back from the industry had more to do with just plain sanity."

Josh acknowledged that fame didn't give him the "satisfaction" he was seeking at the time.

The film star - who now lives in the UK with his wife Tamsin Egerton - shared: "I wanted to be myself amongst people that I knew, so I was able to revert back to my family and friends in Minnesota.

"Also, after a certain amount of time chasing a goal, I realised that achieving these things wasn’t giving me back the satisfaction I hoped it would, so I had to find something else to fill that gap."