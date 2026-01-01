Kevin Costner set to begin filming new movie with Jake Gyllenhaal

Kevin Costner is set to begin filming a new movie with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Hollywood veteran, 71, will start alongside 45-year-old Jake in Honeymoon With Harry, which is due to shoot in Queensland, Australia, from April across Brisbane and the Whitsundays.

Kevin and Jake were signed to the project by producers Amazon MGM Studios, and the film is an adaptation of a novel by Bart Baker.

It will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and has been written by Dan Fogelman.

The trio previously collaborated on Paradise, Crazy, Stupid, Love and This Is Us.

Sarah Pidgeon is also in talks to join the cast, according to Variety, which reported Kevin and Jake’s castings.

The story follows an impulsive man, played by Jake, whose honeymoon is disrupted, leaving him stranded on an island trip with his fiancée’s father, portrayed by Kevin, as their clashing personalities evolve into an unexpected bond.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa said in a joint statement quoted by Variety: “Queensland has everything we could hope for. “We’re doing Chicago, the Caribbean and everything in between – all within a day’s reach. The crew are great and the weather’s even better.”

Producer Mike Karz added: “We’re having a great time collaborating with talented local creatives and crew to bring this story to life.”

Jacqui Feeney, chief executive of Screen Queensland, said about being part of the team behind the project: “We are delighted to be a trusted partner for Amazon MGM, with our local screen industry providing the high-quality expertise that they can rely on, while our competitive incentives enable them to capitalise on our captivating locations and first-class infrastructure.”

The production is expected to contribute $51million to the Queensland economy and create 215 jobs, with Queensland arts minister John-Paul Langbroek pointing to wider economic benefits across construction, catering, transport and accommodation.

Honeymoon With Harry is produced by Mike for Gulfstream Pictures alongside Jennifer Salke, under Sullivan Street Productions, with Dan also serving as a producer.

The project is supported by the Australian government through the Location Offset and by the Queensland government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The film joins a slate of Amazon MGM productions filmed in Queensland, including B**** Up, The Bluff, Subversion, Voltron and an untitled project from Mike Thornton.