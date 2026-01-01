James Marsden felt 'very cool' wearing new Cyclops suit in Avengers: Doomsday

James Marsden felt "very cool" and "very proud" wearing his new Cyclops costume in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Hairspray actor made his debut as Scott Summers/Cyclops in 2000's X-Men and reprised the role in 2003's X2, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and for a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Fans will see Marsden return as Cyclops alongside many of his original X-Men co-stars in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

Reflecting on his return during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Marsden opened up about the differences between his old Cyclops costume and the new design, which is more faithful to the comics.

"The first movies, we were just in black leather... they were very, very tight, very restrictive," he recalled. "We couldn't move around. In fact, Hugh (Jackman) and I, I think on the first day of filming, we had to jump over a little retaining wall outside the Statue of Liberty, and we both were tripping over it. No joke, there's a video online of us doing this. Like, 'OK, we're fired! That's it.' You just don't feel like a superhero in these."

He continued, "But I put this (new costume) on (and) felt very cool, felt very proud and then the visor goes on, and it's like, 'Oh yeah, I can't see again.'"

The Enchanted actor also jokingly apologised to host Kimmel for lying about his involvement in Doomsday when he previously appeared on the show in January 2025.

"I was being coy," he stated. "You can't say anything!"

The X-Men will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday. Alongside Marsden, returning X-Men stars include Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

The film will also star Marvel mainstays Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, among many more.

The superhero film is set to be released in cinemas on 18 December.