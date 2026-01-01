Savannah Guthrie admits she's in 'agony' in first TV interview since mother's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has tearfully opened up about her family's "agony" following the disappearance of her mother Nancy.

The Today show co-anchor has been on a leave of absence since the 84-year-old was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona on 1 February.

Guthrie, 54, returned to the Today show on Tuesday to pre-record an interview with her former co-presenter Hoda Kotb.

In an emotional clip that aired on the programme on Wednesday, Guthrie cried as she spoke about her family's "unbearable" pain amid the search for Nancy.

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night - every night," Guthrie told Kotb through tears.

"And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable - but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

The full interview will air on Today on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking in the studio after the clip, Kotb told her colleagues, "There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. She is hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see something and say something."

The TV personality, who fought back tears during the interview, added that she was impressed that Guthrie was "able to sit there, with an outfit on, and have a conversation" about such a harrowing ordeal.

It is believed that Nancy was taken from her home against her will in the early hours of 1 February. The investigation into her disappearance has been ongoing ever since.

The Guthrie family have made repeated pleas for help on social media and is offering a $1 million (£748,000) reward for any information that leads to Nancy's recovery.

Guthrie previously stopped by the Today show earlier this month to see her colleagues off-air. It has not been announced when she will return to work.

Kotb, who left the show last year, and Sheinelle Jones have filled in for Guthrie in her absence.