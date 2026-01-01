Billionaire Ronald Perelman's son, Oscar, dead at 15

The 15-year-old son of investor and philanthropist Ronald Perelman and psychiatrist Dr Anna Chapman has died.

Page Six reported that the teen passed away on Tuesday night on the Caribbean island of St Maarten. His death is believed to be connected to a longstanding medical issue.

The billionaire businessman and Chapman tied the knot in 2010, and announced at the same year that they were welcoming their son, Oscar, via a surrogate.

"We had some trials and tribulations getting to this point, and we are both thrilled," Chapman told Page Six at the time.

Perelman made a fortune in the 1980s with investments, perhaps most notably in hair care brand Revlon, and he's since become one of the city's leading philanthropists.

He is the father of seven other children. Perelman and Chapman also welcomed a second child via surrogate in 2012.

He shares four children with ex-wife Faith Golding, to whom he was married from 1965 to 1984.

Perelman is also the father of a daughter with his late ex-wife and late Page Six editor, Claudia Cohen. They were married from 1985 to 1994.

He and his third ex-wife, Patricia Duff, whom he wed in 1995, welcomed a daughter.

Perelman also tied the knot with The Big Easy actor Ellen Barkin in 2000, and they divorced in 2006.