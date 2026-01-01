Harry Potter TV debut set for Christmas 2026

The first trailer for the much-hyped Harry Potter TV series has been shared, along with a release date for the series this Christmas.

The first eight-episode season of the show is titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the same moniker as the 2001 debut in the film franchise. Season one will show Harry's origins from schoolboy to wizard.

"On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past," reads a statement from HBO Max, which will stream the series.

Originally a smash-hit book series by JK Rowling, the novels were then adapted into an eight-part movie series, which dominated cinemas from 2001 to 2011, and launched the careers of young actors Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, among others.

This time around, Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry, while Arabella Stanton will play Hermione. Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley. As with the films, the trio of young actors are largely unknown.

Bigger names attached to the 10-year project include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.