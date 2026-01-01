Rocky Carroll details 'surprising' exit from NCIS in 500th episode

NCIS star Rocky Carroll - who's been on the crime drama since 2008 - has revealed the death of his character, director Leon Vance, was not his decision.

The lead showrunner broke the news to Carroll last November that Vance was to be killed off in the 500th episode. Carroll described receiving the news as an "out-of-body experience".

"He goes, 'You want to hear more about the story?' And I was like, 'Let me process the whole thing, what you just told me. Let me take a moment,'" the actor recalled to People magazine.

"This wasn't one of those scenarios where I came to the network and said, 'Hey, it's been a great run, but I think I want to move on,'" Carroll further clarified.

Carroll was told that the decision to kill off Vance was made because the show's producers wanted "to do something big" for the landmark episode.

Carroll was shocked when he realised he only had two more episodes before shooting his final one.

"The only thing that surprised me more than being told what the storyline was, was how quickly I was able to come to terms with it and be OK with it," he shared. "I guess the director and the creative in me, my response was, 'Really, that is actually a great story. It's a terrific story.'"

Carroll shared that it was "incredibly emotional on set" when he filmed the final scene.

The actor has directed several episodes of the show over the course of its 23-season run, in addition to starring in it.

"As far as I know, I'll be back next season to direct episodes. We've already talked about bringing Vance back in flashbacks," he teased.