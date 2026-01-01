Sarah Michelle Gellar forced to evacuate Paris hotel due to fire

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars were forced to evacuate their hotel in Paris on Wednesday due to a fire.

The cast - which includes Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton - was in the middle of promoting their new film at Le Bristol Paris when a fire broke out in the hotel's kitchen, TMZ reported.

The fire occurred during the film's press call, and the entire hotel, including 400 guests, was cleared out, according to the outlet. A rep for the hotel confirmed the mass evacuation in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, noting that all guests were safe.

According to hotel management, the fire was fully contained and extinguished, and all guests have since returned.

"The hotel, along with all of its outlets, with the exception of 114 Faubourg (the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant), has now reopened," the statement read.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is the sequel to 2019's Ready or Not.

Samara Weaving reprises her lead role as Grace, and according to the film's synopsis, she and her sister Faith, played by Newton, must now outrun four rival families competing for a powerful throne.

Gellar resumes in the role of High Council family member Ursula Danforth.

The horror-comedy is scheduled for release on 27 March.