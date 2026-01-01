Sofia Richie welcomes second child

Sofia Richie has given birth to a baby boy.

Last October, the social media personality and her husband, Elliot Grainge, announced they were expecting their second child, a sibling for their 22-month-old daughter, Eloise.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, Sofia shared that she had welcomed a son named Henry on 18 March.

Alongside a sweet snap of Eloise cradling her newborn brother, the fashion designer wrote, "Henry Cecil Grainge. 03/18/26. Loves of my life."

In addition, Elliot declared, "And then it was a family of four."

Following the happy news, Sofia was inundated with messages from her celebrity followers.

"Congrats lovey!!" commented Lily Collins, while Nicola Peltz Beckham praised, "Angel i'm so proud of you fern congratulations!! i love you (sic)."

Sofia, the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie, started dating Elliot, 32, in early 2021.

The 27-year-old and the record label boss, who is the chief executive of Atlantic Music Group, got married in 2023.