Kim Kardashian auctioning All's Fair wardrobe to support legal aid organisation

Kim Kardashian is to auction off her All Fair's costumes to help raise funds for a U.S. legal aid organisation.

The media personality portrayed divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Hulu series, which premiered last November.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kim announced that she would be auctioning off all of the designer outfits she wore in season one, with 100 per cent of net sales going to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

"In All's Fair, I play a lawyer who sees first-hand how the legal system can either empower women or leave them behind. But in the real world, the 'price of justice' is a barrier that many women simply cannot afford," she wrote. "One hundred per cent of net sales will go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to fund their free legal services for women who are fighting for their safety, their children, and their futures."

The auction will run from 27 March until midnight on 29 March on Kim's Kardashian Kloset Instagram account.

Elsewhere in her post, Kim emphasised the importance of the work done by the team at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles - a nonprofit law firm.

"The right to a lawyer shouldn't depend on the balance of your bank account. For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch," the 45-year-old added. "Supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave; it means ensuring our justice system recognizes the reality of abuse. We are making sure that 'justice for all' actually means all."

In addition to her acting and reality TV ventures, Kim has been studying for the past seven years to become a qualified lawyer.

The Kardashians personality passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021, but failed to pass the California bar exam last year.

All's Fair, co-starring Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Niecy Nash-Betts, has been renewed for a second series.