Josh Gad gives update on his mother after she faced a 'serious medical emergency'

Josh Gad has shared an update on his mother after she suffered a "serious medical emergency".

The Frozen voice actor has revealed that his mother, Susan Gad, is now on the road to recovery, nearly two weeks after revealing she had been hospitalised for an undisclosed reason.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gad posted a snap of himself embracing his daughters, Ava and Isabella, after reuniting with them in Japan. He had previously travelled to Florida to be by his mother's side in hospital.

"To say that my kids were shocked by me surprising them in Japan would be the understatement of the century," he wrote in the caption. "Lots of tears, lots of shock, lots of relief, because it most importantly means my Mama is finally headed in the right direction."

The Book of Mormon star went on to thank friends, family and medical staff for their support.

"Thank you again to my family, friends and all of the amazing medical support at @baptisthealthsf for holding down the fort for a few days while I play dad," he penned. "I am the luckiest son in the world, the luckiest sibling, the luckiest brother-in-law, the luckiest friend, and the luckiest father. Love you all."

While Gad did not disclose details of his mother's condition, he said she still faces a "long road ahead".

"And thank you to you all as always for sending Mom your energy. It seems to legitimately be working," he stated. "Long road ahead, but we love a road far more than a cul de sac and it seems like we're finally merging onto the freeway."

Gad first shared news of the emergency on 11 March, when he said he had scrapped a planned trip to Disneyland in order to be with her.

The 45-year-old actor shares his daughters with his wife, Ida Darvish, whom he married in 2008.