Taylor Lautner and wife expecting first baby

Taylor Lautner and his wife are expecting their first baby.

The Twilight star and his wife, Tay, announced the news on Instagram.

They shared a carousel of images of them posing in a field, showing their sonogram images. "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" he joked in his caption.

The 34-year-old actor met his 29-year-old wife in 2018 when he was taking a break from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," he later said in an interview.

He proposed in 2021, and they married in 2022 in California.

"Everything felt so surreal," Tay told people after the event. "We were both very involved in the process, so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

"We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us, and we wanted all of them to be part of the day," Taylor added.