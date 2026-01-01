Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson score 2026 Disney Legends Awards

Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson are to be honoured at the 2026 Disney Legends Awards.

Other honorees will include outgoing CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger; Moanna and Encanto writer Lin-Manuel Miranda; The Jonas Brothers; Sudan Egan, who originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway; and Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The awards ceremony, hosted by American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, will take place on 16 August as part of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, in Anaheim, California.

In a statement, incoming Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro gushed, "It's an honour to celebrate our Disney Legends - their impact is felt in everything we do and recognising them alongside the fans who love their work is what makes this event so meaningful."

Hathaway and Johnson follow in the footsteps of past Disney Legends such as Julie Andrews, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Robert Downey Jr, Harrison Ford, Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John and Steve Martin.

Disney is gearing up for a big year of movies, with upcoming releases set to include The Devil Wears Prada 2 starring Hathaway, Moana starring Johnson, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, Super Troopers 3, Hexed, and Avengers: Doomsday.