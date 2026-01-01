Tom Hanks reuniting with Marielle Heller for baseball movie The Comebacker

Tom Hanks is reuniting with director Marielle Heller for the upcoming baseball movie The Comebacker.

The Oscar-winning actor is reuniting with the filmmaker on the poignant sports dramedy seven years after their 2019 collaboration, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

According to Variety, Hanks will star in the adaptation of Dave Eggers' short story and the Nightbitch helmer will write and direct.

Hanks will also produce the film with Gary Goetzman for their Playtone company, and Heller and Leah Holzer will produce for their banner, Defiant By Nature.

In addition to Hanks, the film may also star Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who are being eyed for roles in the film, according to Variety.

In The Comebacker, the Saving Private Ryan actor will play the coach of a major league pitcher whose life is upended when he is hit in the head by a line drive on the mound. His life changes in all kinds of ways. It has not been revealed who is playing the pitcher.

According to Deadline, the film is expected to go into production in October.

This isn't Hanks' first time starring in a project based on source material by Eggers. He previously starred in 2017's The Circle, alongside Emma Watson and Karen Gillan, and 2016's A Hologram for the King, alongside Sarita Choudhury.

The film is also not the Hollywood veteran's first baseball project. He previously played the manager of the Rockford Peaches, the all-female baseball team starring Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Geena Davis, in 1992's A League of Their Own.