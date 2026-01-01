Rachel Zegler working on secret musical film

Rachel Zegler has revealed she is working on a top-secret musical film.

The 24-year-old actress, who launched her acting career by starring in 2021's West Side Story, has teased her upcoming return to the world of movie musicals.

During an interview with The Standard, she shared that it's a project she's "really excited about" but wasn't allowed to disclose details yet.

"I wish I could tell you what it is because I'm working with some f**king amazing people on it. But I can't," she added.

For months, Zegler has been rumoured to be playing famed Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan in a biopic.

The Conga hitmaker revealed to The Sun in October that she had met Zegler over Zoom to discuss the project.

"I think she would (do it). I just need to offer her an actual part. So we need to be greenlit completely and we're almost there," she said. "I met her by Zoom. She's got a beautiful singing voice and she's a great actor."

It is currently unknown if the biopic is Zegler's top-secret musical project or if she is working on something else entirely.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star told The Standard that she has several film projects lined up, including the comedy She Gets It From Me with Marisa Tomei, which has just wrapped filming. No other upcoming credits are listed on her IMDb.

Since finding fame with West Side Story, Zegler has shown off her vocal talents on-screen in Snow White, Spellbound and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

For more than a year, she has been focused on stage work. After making her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, she starred in the West End revival of Evita, receiving critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination.

She is currently starring alongside Ben Platt in a concert version of the stage musical, The Last Five Years, in London this week. They will also perform the show at the Hollywood Bowl in California and New York's Radio City Music Hall next month.