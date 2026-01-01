Andrew Garfield defends watching Harry Potter despite it being 'controversial'

Andrew Garfield has defended his decision to watch the Harry Potter films, while acknowledging the franchise's controversial status.

The Amazing Spider-Man star has revealed that he recently watched the Harry Potter films for the first time.

Speaking on the My Life In Movies show on Hits Radio, Garfield said he was aware that watching the series could be seen as a "controversial" choice due to views expressed by the author and creator of the franchise, J. K. Rowling.

Without naming her directly, he referred to Rowling as "she that shall remain nameless", an apparent nod to the franchise's main villain, Lord Voldemort, also known as He Who Must Not Be Named.

However, Garfield praised Daniel Radcliffe's performance as the titular character, noting that it should not be overlooked.

"Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn't watched the Harry Potter movies until recently," the actor shared. "He's really good in those movies. Those Harry Potter movies are really good."

He continued, "I know it's controversial and we shouldn't be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit... the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people."

The We Live in Time actor, 42, went on to reveal that he is working with a make-up artist who previously worked on the Harry Potter films.

"I'm working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creatures... you can't throw the baby out of the bathwater," he stated. "There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films."

Garfield added, "I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists, and Daniel is great."

The Harry Potter film series has faced increased scrutiny in recent years, as Rowling has continued to express views that many critics have described as anti-transgender.