Savannah Guthrie to return to Today amid mother's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie will return to work on the Today show on 6 April after a two-month absence amid the search for her missing mother.

The co-anchor will return to the set of the U.S. morning show on Monday 6 April, amid the ongoing investigation into her 84-year-old mother's kidnapping.

In a pre-recorded interview that aired on Friday, Guthrie explained to her former co-host Hoda Kotb that she wanted to return to work and be with her "greater family" during this difficult time.

"It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not," Guthrie said. "But I can't not come back because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it's not, I'll say so.

"I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family."

The 54-year-old admitted that she might not "belong" at her workplace after what she's been through over the past two months.

"I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try," she added. "I'm not gonna be the same, but maybe it's like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."

Monday 6 April will mark Guthrie's first in-studio appearance since 30 January, two days before Nancy was reported missing. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona against her will.

Guthrie previously stopped by the Today show earlier this month to see her colleagues off-air.

Kotb, who left the show last year, and Sheinelle Jones have filled in for her during her absence.