Miley Cyrus is 'very interested' in returning to acting

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is "very interested" in returning to acting.

The 33-year-old, best known on-screen for starring in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana series from 2006 to 2011, has teased that she is open to acting again after years focused on her music career.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Miley said she is "very interested" in returning to the camera for the right role.

"I just haven't found the right role for me," she explained, adding that she has even started to think of her own ideas. "I'd want a character that felt like an extension of me. Or something completely different from who I am."?

In addition to Hannah Montana, Miley also took lead roles in several films, including 2010's The Last Song and 2012's LOL. Her most on-screen appearances include a 2019 episode of Black Mirror, the 2022 TV movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and the 2024 film Drive-Away Dolls.

While she is open to future projects, the Flowers hitmaker noted that she prefers not to over-plan.

"I love changing," she told the publication. "Anything I say could be out the window tomorrow."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley, who previously announced that she had quit touring for good, admitted that she does miss performing live.

"I actually miss and love live shows," she acknowledged. "But me being on the road for six months out of the year and leaving my family and my normalcy and my routine is just not best for me."?

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker quit touring after her Bangerz Tour back in 2014, explaining that life on the road was not conducive to her mental health.