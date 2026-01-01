Donald Trump reacts to 'very close friend' Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Donald Trump has reacted to the DUI arrest of his friend Tiger Woods.

The golf legend was arrested following a car crash near his Florida home on Friday afternoon.

"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulties," Trump shared with media gathered on the tarmac at an airport in Miami.

"There was an accident, that's all I know. He's a very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulties."

Woods reportedly refused to submit a urine sample following the crash on Jupiter Island just before 2pm on Friday.

The 15-time golf major champion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after showing "signs of impairment", Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told local media.

According to Budensiek, Woods was uninjured and able to crawl out of the passenger side door after his Land Rover rolled onto its side following the collision with a truck that he was attempting to overtake.

It is not the first time Woods has been involved in a car crash, with the most recent in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high speed, leading to him sustaining leg injuries.

He was also arrested and charged with driving under the influence in 2017, when police in Florida found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.