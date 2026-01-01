Kim Novak slams Sydney Sweeney casting in Scandalous! biopic

Kim Novak has voiced concerns about Scandalous!, the upcoming romantic drama detailing the 1957 affair between Novak and musician Sammy Davis Jr.

In an interview with The Times of London, Novak slammed Sydney Sweeney's casting as her in the film, which Colman Domingo is set to direct.

"I would never have approved," Novak said of Sweeney portraying her, adding that the Euphoria actress "sticks out so much above the waist".

The publication noted that Novak's criticism stems from her concern that the film will focus on the sexual side of their relationship rather than the fact that they had "so much in common".

"There's no way it wouldn't be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," Novak continued. "She was totally wrong to play me."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Sweeney was asked if she'd met Novak, but didn't answer directly.

"Colman (Domingo, director) and her have a really beautiful relationship," she said at the time. "They've been talking. We connected them, so it's been really cool."

Scandalous! Is set in the 1950s, when inter-racial marriage was prohibited in many US states. The film, produced by Sweeney, examines their romance amid the racist scrutiny they faced.

English actor David Jonsson co-stars as Davis Jr.