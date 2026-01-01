NEWS Oscar glory propels Sinners back to the top of the UK film chart Newsdesk Share with :





The power of the Academy Awards has made its mark on the British home release market this week. Topping the Official UK Film Chart once again, the dark Southern gothic drama Sinners has climbed four places to reclaim the Number 1 spot. The film’s resurgence follows a highly successful night at the Oscars, proving that critical accolades continue to drive significant commercial momentum.



A Tale of Guilt and Redemption



Directed with a haunting intensity, Sinners follows twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown seeking a fresh start. However, they soon discover that the demons of their past are nothing compared to the "greater evil" waiting for them. Its gripping exploration of redemption and buried secrets has clearly resonated with audiences looking to catch up on the year's most decorated cinema.



Musical Magic and Epic Climbs



Last week’s leader, the spectacular musical sequel Wicked – For Good, remains a powerhouse at Number 2. After four non-consecutive weeks at the top, the emotional conclusion to Elphaba and Glinda’s journey continues to be a fan favorite.



The most dramatic movement in the top three belongs to One Battle After Another, which surged an impressive 14 places to land at Number 3. The action-driven epic is currently riding a wave of word-of-mouth success thanks to its large-scale spectacle and high-stakes character drama.



Nostalgia and Modern Classics



The mid-chart is dominated by returning favorites and "re-entry" surges:



Dune (2021): Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi landmark rose ten places to Number 4.



Spider-Man: No Way Home: The multiverse blockbuster leapt from Number 29 all the way to Number 6.



Hamnet: This poetic adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel climbed 17 spots to reach Number 9, drawing in viewers with its moving portrayal of Shakespeare’s family life.



Rounding out the Top 10, The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumped eight places, proving the enduring staying power of Nintendo’s colorful animated world.

