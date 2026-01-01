Howie Mandel apologises for terse TV exchange with Kelly Ripa

Howie Mandel has addressed his testy on-air exchange during a Live with Kelly and Mark interview.

The comedian apologised to host Kelly Ripa after an awkward interaction with her and her husband, Mark Consuelos, went viral last week.

Mandel appeared to snap at the pair over a compliment that he looked great at 70.

"No, no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person," he said about why he didn't like the praise. "'Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart,' you see, no, I don't look good."

In an Instagram video on Sunday, Mandel shared that he had debated whether or not to address the situation, noting that he doesn't think comedians should have to apologise for their jokes.

However, the America's Got Talent judge said he was doing it for Ripa, with whom he's had a positive working relationship for years.

"It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it's not meant to offend," he said of their exchange.

"But this is for Kelly Ripa, who in the past has been incredibly supportive," he continued. "Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have cohosted with her and I've known her for years."

He admitted that his response to the compliment didn't come off the way he wanted it to.

Ultimately, he said he agreed with Ripa's sentiment that he looks great for his age.

"Not only do I want to say I'm sorry to Kelly, and this is the hardest part, you're right. You're absolutely right, and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he said.

He concluded, "And after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."