Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena wins bodybuilding comp

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, is a bodybuilding champion.

On Saturday, Baena shared to Instagram that he won first place in multiple categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State competition, including the Men's Open Body Heavy Weight Class, Men's Classic Physique True Novice and Men's Class Physique Novice.

"Mission Accomplished!" he wrote alongside several photos of himself flexing onstage during his bodybuilding debut.

Baena, whose mother is former Schwarzenegger housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, celebrated his first victory after training and receiving tips from his dad at Venice Beach.

The Terminator star is widely considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, having won the Mr Olympia title seven times and Mr Universe five times, before he stopped competing in 1980.

While Baena is now following in his father's footsteps, he opened up about his journey to this point back in July.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," the Gunner actor explained on Instagram.

"I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids."

"Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever," he added. "That was my introduction to fitness and training."

Baena previously told People magazine in 2022 that he was bullied at school.

"It was my closest friends that were the ones that bullied me the most and made fun of me for being overweight and all these kind of things," he shared. "So, that was really a big struggle for me in finding myself and figuring out and creating that ambition to change my weight and my physique."