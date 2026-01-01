Comedian Alex Duong dead at 42

Comedian and actor Alex Duong has died after a year-long battle with cancer.

The Los Angeles-based comedian, writer, and actor passed away on Saturday morning, TMZ reports.

Hilarie Steele, a close friend of the family who was there when he died, told the outlet that Duong went into septic shock on Friday night and died at 11 am on Saturday at St John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by family and friends.

Last year, Duong, who initially pursued a degree in medicine, was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, after experiencing headaches behind his eye.

A biopsy revealed that the tumour was extremely aggressive. Duong underwent several rounds of treatment and subsequently wore an eye patch.

In August, comedians Ronny Chieng, Atusko Okatsuka and others came together to put on The Alex Duong Has Cancer In His Eye Comedy Benefit Show in Los Angeles.

Additionally, a GoFundMe was set up by Steele to help Alex's mission to regain his eyesight. The campaign will now assist his bereaved five-year-old daughter, Everest, and wife, Cristina.

Duong's most recent accomplishments include writing for Netflix's Historical Roast With Jeff Ross and appearing in three episodes of police drama Blue Bloods as Sonny Le.