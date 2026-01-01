Sophie Turner back injury shuts down filming on Lara Croft reboot

Sophie Turner has suffered a "minor injury" while working on the forthcoming Lara Croft Tomb Raider reboot.

Production on the Amazon MGM Studios series has been briefly halted as the Game of Thrones star recovers, Page Six reports.

"We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible," a spokesperson told the outlet. Turner will likely return to the set in two weeks, and crew members will be busy with prep work in the meantime.

Insiders told the US Sun that the actor had a pre-existing back injury that had progressed with long hours on set since filming started in January.

The star shared in January that she learned about her "perpetual back problem" during her months-long training routine last year.

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it's been a lot," she said on The Julia Cunningham radio show.

The X-Men star further explained how "it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life. Which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape. That's what I've learned."

Turner's injury comes after she was seen on the set of the action series while filming in the UK earlier this month.

Croft has been played by several other celebrities in the past, including Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film adaptation, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 movie, Tomb Raider.