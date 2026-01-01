Hollywood star Chris Pratt 'varied' Mario's catchphrase

Chris Pratt has tried to "vary" Mario's iconic catchphrase.

The 46-year-old actor - who voices the titular character in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - has revealed the difficulty he faces delivering Mario's famous "Mamma Mia" line as a Brooklyn-influenced version of the character.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Chris said: "When you hear that original version of the character, it's in Italian. It's like, 'Mamma Mia.' And I'm like, 'Why does it make sense for a guy who's from Brooklyn who doesn't have that accent to use that so much?'"

The actor confessed that delivering the line never feels natural to him.

He added: "It's always really hard to find how 'Mamma Mia' works."

Chris admitted he has never quite nailed the delivery, telling his co-star Benny Safdie - who joins the sequel as Bowser Jr. - that he varies the line each time in order to compensate.

He said: "I think that's maybe why they slowed it down to take some of the stink off it because I'm not sure I ever fully got it right."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the follow-up to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Returning cast members include Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, with new additions including Brie Larson as Rosalina and Donald Glover as Yoshi.

Jack recently joked that Donald "campaigned" to voice Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The 42-year-old actor actively pursued the role after telling his agent to contact Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri directly.

Jack told Extra: "We got lucky that we got Brie [Larson], who crushes it and loves the Nintendo universe. And also Donald, who campaigned for the role. He told his agent, 'Call Chris Meledandri. Tell him I really want to be Yoshi.' Because he loves it, and he loves that universe."

Donald admitted he felt "a little timid" when first taking on the iconic role.

The actor - who is a long-time fan of the popular video game franchise - loved the first Super Mario movie, and he jumped at the chance to voice the part of Yoshi.

He said: "I was like, 'OK, how am I gonna do this? These guys did such a great job on the first one.' That's a hard thing to do. It's a very iconic movie and character. I always believe in the idea of under-promising, over-delivering, and was like, 'I'll just study really hard, and hopefully I'll be beloved like them.'"