Josh Duhamel says actors shouldn't discuss politics, but why?

Josh Duhamel thinks actors should keep their political opinions to themselves.

The 53-year-old movie star has made a conscious decision to keep his political views to himself, and Josh believes that other actors and actresses should follow suit.

During an appearance on Megyn Kelly‘s podcast, Josh explained: "I have real strong opinions about things but I don’t really talk about it because it’s like, ‘Why would I alienate half my audience?’ Because I respect their views on things but I’m not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want to believe. I’m just here to, you know, make cool stuff."

Josh believes that actors and actresses who share their political views could easily alienate film fans.

He said: "If you really want to be successful in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your beliefs? Maybe they don’t care. I don’t know.

"I mean, I look at it as a business decision, you know? I’m here just to make cool movies, cool TV. I’m here to make cool stuff. I’m the court jester, you know? If I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I will go run for office, which I’m not [going to do]."

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she'd decided to stop sharing her political opinions in public.

The Oscar-winning actress admitted that she was changing her approach, following the backlash she'd previously received for speaking out on social issues.

She told The Interview podcast: "I don't really know if I should [speak out].

"The first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we've learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I'm just sharing my opinion on something that's going to add fuel to a fire that's ripping the country apart. We are so divided."

Jennifer explained that she wants to "protect [her] craft" rather than dwelling on political issues.

She said: "With this temperature and the way things can turn out, I don't want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don't like my political opinions.

"I want to protect my craft so that you can still get lost in what I'm doing. And if I can't say something that's going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I don't want to be a part of the problem. I don't want to make the problem worse."