Eva Longoria: I knew I’d be successful

Eva Longoria was always convinced she'd become a success.

The 51-year-old actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, and Eva admits that the women in her life have played a huge role in her achievements.

Eva told People: "So many people have guided me in my life. I have nine aunts, three sisters and 18 female cousins. I was surrounded by smart, independent and successful women."

Eva has always had clear career ambitions, and she never doubted that she'd become a success.

She said: "I didn’t have to look far to see the woman I wanted to be. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be like my sisters. I’m going to be like my mom'.

"That instilled in me this idea that I always knew I would be successful. I didn’t know what I was going to do — whether I would be a dentist or a lawyer — but I knew I’d be successful. And that came from the community around me."

Eva is partnering with Lenovo on a new initiative called Backing Every Business, which is aimed at giving small businesses greater access to funding, and the actress now hopes to support women who share some of her own ambitions.

She said: "Being an entrepreneur is one of the hardest, most daring things you can do. Every entrepreneur reaches moments where they wish they had someone who truly understands the weight of what they’re building.

"What I love about this is that it’s built on creating that connection. When entrepreneurs feel supported, entire communities benefit."

Meanwhile, Eva previously insisted that she's never doubted her own talent.

The actress was always convinced that she was destined for stardom, even when other people doubted her.

She told Byrdie: "When I look at the longevity I've had in this industry, it makes sense to me.

"Of course, I'm going to work as hard as I can at whatever I do, and it just happens to be in this industry. I knew I'd be successful because I was surrounded by successful women - my mother, sisters, and aunts were independent, strong, smart, and charitable. They were everything I wanted to be."

Eva's self-belief has helped her to navigate the pitfalls of Hollywood.

She explained: "I remember the first time I was on a billboard and somebody said to me, 'Oh my god, who would have thought?' And I said, 'Me. I thought it. I dreamt it'. If you don't champion yourself, who else is going to? That unwavering belief in yourself will take you so far."