Tom Felton praises They Will Kill You director for finding 'hilarity' in dark horror comedy

Tom Felton praises Kirill Sokolov for making They Will Kill You "hilarious" despite the darkness.

The new action horror comedy follows Asia Reaves (Zazie Beetz) arriving as a housekeeper at a mysterious New York City high-rise before getting caught up in a bloody game of cat and mouse.

The Harry Potter actor, who plays Kevin, a member of the cult inhabiting the Virgil building, told Extra: "[Kirill is] hilarious! He finds this entire world and story really funny, and I didn't know that, going in, how serious he was gonna take the content.

"It's very, very dark on paper, but to make that funny is such a skill.

"Any chance there have been on set to find a nugget of humour, he whispers in my ear immediately and I'll think it's hilarious."

Felton was also blown away by the variations of blood used during the shoot.

He laughed: "I didn't know there were so many different types of blood! You've got the runny stuff, the sticky stuff, the stuff that never comes off you stuff!"

He wasn't the only person surprised by the hilarity of the script, as Heather Graham - who plays Kevin's friend Sharon - was baffled by the tone.

But she added: "It's not just total horror - it is disturbing for sure, [but] there's enough humour that makes it kinda fun."

Graham loved getting to work with Patricia Arquette, who plays the building's superintendent Lilith Woodhouse.

She said: "I'm a huge fan of Patricia Arquette, from the beginning of her career to now, I've always loved her so much. She's been one of my favourite actresses.

"So, I'm so excited I get to work with her and just get to know her as a person."

For Arquette, the villainous role was a chance to explore the kind of character she didn't really get offered earlier in her career.

She explained: "When I was an ingenue and young, I was playing the good girl. When you get older, you get to start to do character work, so that’s kind of liberating.”