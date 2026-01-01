WWE star Roman Reigns thought voice acting career was over after Zootropolis 2

Roman Reigns thought his voice acting career was over during "tough" Zootropolis 2 recording sessions.

The 40-year-old star voiced one half of the Zeebros double act alongside fellow WWE superstar and upcoming WrestleMania opponent CM Punk in the hugely successful Disney animated sequel, but he found himself doubting his own abilities in the booth.

He told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: "This was probably the toughest thing of all of them! When you're performing, you need a little bit of feedback.

"We didn't have many lines for this. We literally said 'zeebros' the whole time.

"In two minutes I said 'zeebros' 500 times, all different inflections, different deliveries, different ways.

"Nobody's giving me any feedback, there's 10 people on the Zoom screen, all not playing attention.

"I'm used to, the crowd pops, 'Oh, it's good! It's pretty good!' We didn't get any of that, so I thought I was just doing terrible.

"I was telling myself, 'I'm never gonna do this again, this is probably my last ever voiceover gig'. And then I ended up doing great!"

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, was delighted by the way fans have enjoyed his and Punk's characters "specifically".

He added: "People love what we did."

The former world champion, who has also been cast in the upcoming live action Street Fighter movie, quipped that the "only unfortunate part" of Zootropolis 2 was being cast alongside his now-wrestling rival in the film.

He said: "That's the only unfortunate part. The good thing is, we didn't have to actually do it together, we had separate studio times."

Meanwhile, Reigns revealed he also didn't get to work up close with his friend Jason Momoa in Street Fighter.

He explained: "He's the man! Unfortunately, he wasn't down in Sydney where we were shooting.

"When I finally saw him at the award show that we presented at, you could tell he had the FOMO. He'd been missing out.

"He's just such a nice dude, a brother."