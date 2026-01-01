Snoop Dogg lands 'life changing' role in 'gritty' new film God of the Rodeo

Snoop Dogg has landed a "life changing" role in God of the Rodeo.

The 54-year-old rap icon will star in the upcoming movie from director and writer Rosalind Ross, which is being produced by Cara Films' Gianna Scott, and Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions banner.

In a statement to Deadline, Snoop said: "Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor.

“Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about."

Snoop and his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker have also signed on to produce, while his Death Row Records will work on the soundtrack.

He added: "Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack — and this one got soul…

"We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen."

The movie is based on Daniel Bergner's reporting inside the deadliest prison in America's South.

Set in Louisiana's brutal Angola Prison in 1967, the film follows hardened inmate Buckkey, who is serving a life sentence.

He appears to have a glimmer of redemption through the prison's first-ever inmate rodeo, but there's a cruel twist.

Buckkey and his fellow inmates soon realise the rodeo is essentially a gladiatorial showcase created with the public's bloodlust and warden's godlike delusions in mind.

Gianna Scott added: "Snoop Dogg is one of the most gifted and influential artists alive, with admirers and fans all over the world and from every generation transcending music, sports and culture.

“Ridley and I, with our companies Scott Free and Cara Films, are so excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast, and for him, Sara and Death Row Pictures to partner with us to produce this important and soulful project from Rosalind Ross.”

Ramaker described the movie as "exactly the kind of collaboration we’re building towards at Death Row Pictures", praising the project as "bold, cinematic storytelling with real cultural weight".

She added: "This one speaks to legacy, resilience, and truth — and we’re proud to help bring it to life.”

Writer and director Ross insisted it's been "a thrill and an honour as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him".

She continued: "Moreover, I’m deeply gratified by the kindred artistic spirit and conviction of cause that Snoop, Sara and Death Row Pictures have for this collaboration with myself, Giannina, Ridley, and the rest of our incredible producing team.”