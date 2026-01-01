Jessica Rothe hints that third Happy Death Day film has been 'figured out' by director Christopher Landon

Jessica Rothe claims that the third Happy Death Day movie is "figured out".

The 38-year-old actress leads the cast of the slasher franchise as Tree Gelbman and has suggested that director Christopher Landon has a follow-up to the 2019 movie Happy Death Day 2U planned out.

Jessica told ScreenRant: "I think that is the power of zeitgeist. I think the more we ask, and the more we put it into the universe, it will happen. Because the truth is, Chris Landon, our brilliant, fearless writer/director, he has the whole third one figured out."

Happy Death Day saw Jessica play Tree, a woman who is murdered on her birthday and then continues to keep waking up at the beginning of the day again.

In order to break the nightmarish cycle, Tree has to uncover her killer's identity.

Jessica has promised fans that she will reprise the role, no matter how long it takes for the third film to come to fruition.

The Pulse actress said: "I think at this point, it's just logistics, and all I'll say to you and the fans is whether it's next year or when I'm 65, pulling a Jamie Lee Curtis coming back for Halloween, I will be there to finish Tree's story. So, it's just a matter of when they get all their ducks in a row."

Rothe even suggested that she would be open to a Happy Death Day crossover with Landon's other films such as Freaky and We Have a Ghost.

She said: "I'm sure he also has his version of the MCU, but the ChrisCU with Freaky, Happy Death Day, We Have a Ghost and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, they could all totally live in the same universe. That's the crossover that I need right now in my life."

Landon had suggested back in 2023 that the prospect of a third Happy Death Day film was "dimming" after the lukewarm response to Happy Death Day 2U.

Speaking to SlashFilm, he said: "I don't know what it would take. There was talk for a minute of it maybe being a Peacock thing. Maybe. Maybe one day.

"The beauty of it is that my idea, the whole idea for the third movie, it is not dependent on any sort of specific window or timeframe.

"So I could make it any time, but I mean, as the years draw past, I feel like our chances are dimming."

Landon admitted there has been "tiny movement" over the past few years, but he has struggled to "motivate" Universal to seriously consider making his project a trilogy.

He explained: "There was a tiny moment where I really felt like I had Universal's attention, but they forgot about me.

"I think it's a really tough one for them, and I'm being really blunt and honest in that the first movie was very successful. It made a lot of money. It was well-received.

"And the sequel was not. The sequel is loved by people who have seen it, but it did not make a lot of money, and it was not a success for them.

"So it's very hard to motivate them to make a third movie when the last one just didn't perform. Those are the hard economics of the business."