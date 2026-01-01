Alison Brie embraced playing 'larger than life' villain Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe

Alison Brie relished playing the "larger than life" Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe.

The 43-year-old actress stars as the antagonist in the new movie based on the Mattel media franchise and enjoyed portraying a character out of the norm for her in the sword and sorcery flick.

Alison told USA Today: "I was really excited to get to play a supervillain. I watched a bunch of the old cartoon, and she really is like a classic femme fatale character, but with a sense of humour. Just unlike anything I've ever really done.

"A lot of the work I've done, everything is about reality. In Masters, the whole point is that everybody is larger than life – some people physically, this character more just in her evilness. It was so fun to work on, and the cast is great."

Brie says that Masters of the Universe – which is released in June and also features Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes and Sir Idris Elba in the cast – contrasts hugely with her last movie role alongside her husband Dave Franco in the supernatural horror picture Together.

She recalled: "When Dave and I shot Together, it truly was just the two of us. Like 90 per cent of the shoot was Dave and I, all day, every day. Universe (was) the opposite."

Meanwhile, Idris recently described how he was "all for" joining the film because the character of He-Man (who is portrayed by Galitzine in the new flick) was a "really big part" of his childhood.

The 53-year-old star told Empire magazine: "It’s a really big part of my childhood. My parents couldn’t afford the Star Wars toys, and the He-Man toys were cheaper, because it wasn’t as big.

"So I had He-Man, She-Ra, Battle Cat ... The cartoons were always a little bit more fun, a bit more camp, a bit more out-there."

The original Masters of the Universe film was released in 1987 and starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

The movie was based on Mattel's line of toys which previously spawned a popular 1980s cartoon series - He-Man and the Masters of the Universe - before the characters made it to the big screen.

Elba plays Man-At-Arms in the new big-screen reimagining and he was keen to get onboard after hearing director Travis Knight's plan for the film.

The Luther actor said: "Travis, who’s an incredible director, wanted to pay homage to the aesthetic of the original. I was all for that. Though it made me think: 'S***, I’ve gotta get into the gym!’'"

He added of filming: "It was like being at a big amusement arcade with all these massive characters."