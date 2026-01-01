Olivia Munn recalls facing 'possibility of death' amid breast cancer battle

Olivia Munn has recalled how she faced the "possibility of death" when she was battling breast cancer.

In March 2024, the Your Friends & Neighbors actress announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone four surgeries over a 10-month period, including a double mastectomy.

During an interview for CBS News Sunday Morning this week, Olivia credited her husband, comedian John Mulaney, with keeping her spirits up as she was "faced with the possibility of death and not being here" while undergoing treatment.

"There's no better person in the world to me than my husband," she praised. "He wanted to come to every single doctor's appointment. He's got his notebook that he writes all of his ideas for jokes and anything that comes to him through the day... You know, having the humour to go through it and having someone who is so funny, it really - it just lightens everything."

Olivia and John married in July 2024, and they share son Malcolm, four, and 18-month-old daughter Méi.

Elsewhere in the conversation, The Newsroom star credited the free Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test for saving her life.

According to journalist Tracy Smith, there has been a 4,000 per cent rise in people taking the test since Olivia went public with her experiences.

"Knowing that it's really changed so many people's lives, it's been the most amazing thing," the 45-year-old added. "There's no way I could have ever predicted it... I'm so lucky that I'm in this chaos, and that I haven't slept in a few days, and that I'm exhausted. It's a true privilege to just be alive in the world."

The second season of Your Friends & Neighbors is set to premiere via Apple TV on 3 April.

Co-starring Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet, the drama has already been renewed for a third season.