NEWS Taron Egerton dating Brooks Nader Newsdesk Share with :





Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader are reportedly an item.

On Sunday, editors at Page Six claimed that the Rocketman actor and the reality TV personality recently started dating.



According to a source, Taron and Brooks watched Ryan Gosling's new movie, Project Hail Mary, together at a theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.



The pair was then spotted getting drinks together in Santa Monica the following night.



"It wasn't their first date," the insider stated. "They have known each other for some time."



Representatives for Taron and Brooks have not yet commented on the report.



Previously, the Walsh star was linked to actress Chloe Bennet and dated assistant director Emily Thomas for six years until they parted ways in 2022.



Taron, 36, is about to begin promoting his upcoming action thriller, Apex.



Co-starring Charlize Theron, the feature is set to be released via Netflix on 24 April.



Meanwhile, Brooks was in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, for nearly a year after they meeting on the competition show.



The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was also married to advertising executive Billy Haire from 2019 until they split in 2024.



Brooks, 29, is currently preparing to shoot the Baywatch reboot.

