Alison Brie relished playing 'larger than life' villain in Masters of the Universe

Alison Brie relished the opportunity to play a "larger than life" character in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

The GLOW actress will play the supervillain Evil-Lyn, the alter ego of Professor Evelyn Powers, alongside Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as the evil sorcerer Skeletor in the second live-action adaptation of the cartoon and comics franchise.

Reflecting on the experience, Brie told USA Today that she relished playing such a big character after grounding most of her performances in reality.

"A lot of the work that I've done, everything is about reality," Brie said. "(In Masters,) the whole point is that everybody is larger than life - some people physically, this character more just in her evilness. It was so fun to work on, and the cast is great."

The former Community star noted that playing the evil sorceress, Skeletor's right-hand woman, was like "unlike anything (she's) ever really done" before.

"I was really excited to get to play a supervillain," she continued. "I watched a bunch of the old cartoon, and she really is like a classic femme fatale character, but with a sense of humour."

Brie added that the "expanse" of Masters of the Universe is "the opposite" of her recent body horror Together, which was primarily shot in a house with just her and her husband Dave Franco.

"When Dave and I shot Together, it truly was just the two of us... like 90% of the shoot was Dave and I, all day, every day," she explained of the 2025 movie.

The Masters of the Universe multimedia franchise was previously made into a live-action film in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

The new film, also starring Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin and Camila Mendes, will be released in cinemas on 5 June.