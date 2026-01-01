Mariska Hargitay to make Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing

Mariska Hargitay will make her Broadway debut in the hit play Every Brilliant Thing in May.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit mainstay will take over from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe when he ends his run at the Hudson Theatre in New York City in May.

"I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much," said Hargitay in a statement. "I'm always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity. It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically."

"For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work - this luminously brilliant thing - is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavour of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope."

Radcliffe will end his limited engagement on Sunday 24 May, and Hargitay will take over the one-person show from Tuesday 26 May. The play's run has been extended until 28 June.

The 62-year-old, who has played Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU ever since 1999, previously appeared on stage in the early 2000s in the Off-Broadway production of The Exonerated, according to Deadline.

Every Brilliant Thing, which involves audience participation, sees the protagonist looking back on their life and the glimmers of hope that have carried them through, told through a list of the things that make life worth living.

The play, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Jeremy Herrin, has previously enjoyed a run in London, starring the likes of Minnie Driver, Lenny Henry and Ambika Mod.