Russell Brand sex offence trial delayed until October

Russell Brand's upcoming rape and sexual assault trial has been delayed by four months.

In May 2025, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor pleaded not guilty to five initial charges - two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.

And last month, the 50-year-old entered not guilty pleas to two additional charges: one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

During a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, Justice Joel Bennathan officially brought the two sets of charges together into one case. As a result, the trial is now expected to last two months instead of five weeks.

Due to concerns about juror availability during the summer holidays, Bennathan decided to postpone the trial for four months from 16 June to 12 October.

The British comedian and actor was not present at Monday's hearing and was represented by his lawyer.

The original five charges relate to allegations by four separate women about incidents that allegedly took place in London and Bournemouth between 1999 and 2005.

The two additional charges are both alleged to have taken place in the British capital in 2009. They relate to two women.

Detectives began investigating the Get Him to the Greek actor after receiving a series of allegations in the wake of an expose by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Brand previously denied the claims in a video statement after being charged in April 2025.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he declared. "I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."