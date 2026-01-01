Grey's Anatomy renewed for record 23rd season

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a record 23rd season.

The Shonda Rhimes-created hospital TV show, which debuted in 2005, is the longest-running primetime medical drama on US television.

In 2025, it was recorded as the No. 2 most-streamed series in the US across all platforms by media analytics company Nielsen.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. She was the show's central character until she took a step back during Season 19.

Pompeo and co-star Patrick Dempsey appeared in every episode up to the point of his character Dr Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd's first departure in 2015.

Pompeo continues her work as the show's narrator, makes on-screen guest appearances, and serves as an executive producer.

The series has had many major league actors come and go from its leading roles over the years, including Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, Sara Ramirez and the late Eric Dane.

Current stars include Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson and Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd.

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are leaving their respective roles as Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman after the upcoming Season 22 finale, Deadline reports.

The show was reportedly almost titled Doctors, Surgeons, or Complications before landing on Grey's Anatomy, a play on the famous Gray's Anatomy medical textbook.