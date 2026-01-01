Selena Gomez speaks out about bipolar disorder: 'I do have moments of mania'

Selena Gomez has spoken out about mental health following her diagnosis with bipolar disorder.

In a recent episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Gomez shared more details about her journey to diagnosis.

Fellow musician and husband Benny Blanco asked his wife if she knew she was bipolar before being officially diagnosed.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," the actor and singer responded. "I think people were just assuming, and I would try multiple therapists."

The Only Murders in the Building star announced her diagnosis in 2020 and has since described this discovery as a relief.

"I'm equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania," she said. "I'm not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker.

"It is helpful to have a partner who will understand... and meet you where you are," the singer added.

Since her diagnosis, Gomez claimed to live life more "freely".

"The whole hypocrisy of shaming people for therapy, or people not understanding it, is that it's just not for you," she said. "But for me, it finally allowed me to go, 'Oh, that's why I handled things the way I did. That's why all the other people were able to get over things quickly, and I wasn't."

Gomez expanded, "I'd act out of fear, I'd act out of love, I'd act out of passion. It was all inconsistent. It was crazy."