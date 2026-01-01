Megan Fox pours cold water on reunion rumours with MGK

Megan Fox and her ex-boyfriend MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) have diffused rumours that the pair might be getting back together.

Speculation as to the current state of their relationship has been rife over the past weeks, with MGK posting a series of flirty comments on the model and actor's Instagram feed.

Fox made a high-profile return to Instagram on 3 March, following a months-long hiatus, sharing a series of bold, sultry photos, on which MGK commented, "Stoked I have your phone number."

On a subsequent sultry post, he wrote, "Stoked we had a baby."

Both comments have now vanished.

According to TMZ, the Transformers star has blocked MGK, which would account for the disappearance, as blocking someone on Instagram not only removes them from someone's list of followers but also removes any comments they have made on posts.

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. That same month, Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed his split from the actor.

Fox and MGK ended their relationship in March 2024, before welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Saga, a year later.

MGK announced the arrival of their daughter, writing on Instagram at the time, "What an epic journey. Praise God."