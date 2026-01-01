Zendaya to 'go into hiding' over fears fans will be 'sick of her' in 2026

Zendaya is to "go into hiding" this year, due to fears fans will get "sick" of her amid several movie releases.

The 29-year-old actress is to appear in films Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and The Drama, as well as several other 2026 productions, and she is planning to "disappear for a little bit".

Speaking to Fandango, she said: "I just hope people don’t get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies [and] supports my career in any kind of way.

"I’m deeply appreciative.

"I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what - I’m disappearing for a little bit.

"I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."

Among her 2026 movies, Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in the third Dune film, which is due to drop on December 18.

And the star recently admitted she feels "very grateful" to be part of the film franchise.

She recently told People: "I'm so excited. I mean, this movie, or these movies, have meant so much to me over the years.

"I've literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart and all these people do as well. So I'm very excited, very grateful to be a part of it."

Zendaya - who will star opposite Timothée Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Robert Pattinson in Dune: Part Three - recently admitted she doesn't have a defined career plan.

She told Interview magazine: "I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person.

"So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much."