Dakota Johnson reveals she lost acting job after shaking everybody's hand at audition

Dakota Johnson has revealed that she didn't book an acting job because she shook everyone's hand in the audition room.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress told Hits Radio that she went to a callback audition and found out afterwards that she wasn't hired for the role because they thought she was "full of herself" for introducing herself to everyone in the room with a formal handshake.

"I had an audition once - and it was a callback - and I went into the room, and I shook everyone's hand and introduced myself. Then I did the scene and I left," she said.

"The feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone's hand, that I was 'pompous,' that I was 'schmoozing' and that I was full of myself," she continued. "And I was like, 'Well, what?' I didn't get the job because they said that I was 'cocky.' But I just had manners. It was pretty crazy."

Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, did not divulge which project the audition was for.

She is currently promoting the U.K. release of the indie comedy Splitsville, co-starring Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino. Splitsville is currently showing in U.K. cinemas.

The star will next be seen in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's psychological thriller Verity alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. The movie will be released in October.