Channing Tatum 'feeling better' after 'rough' recovery from shoulder surgery

Channing Tatum is finally on the "other side" after experiencing a "rough" recovery from shoulder surgery.

Earlier this month, the Magic Mike actor announced that he had recently undergone surgery for a "separated shoulder".

Returning to Instagram this week, Channing posted a video in which he displayed his new scar.

"The scar is actually healing up pretty nice," he began, offering fans a glimpse of his shoulder. "I'm getting some mobility back. It's atrophied so much though. I feel like a toddler in the gym."

But while the surgery went well, Channing admitted that he has struggled with his mental health lately.

"It's a good day, finally. This has been a rough one," the 45-year-old continued. "I've been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I've ever been in my life."

In addition, the 21 Jump Street star shared that his doctor has given him the "green light" to resume training for his next movie, which is about the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) motorcycle race.

Last year, executives at Amazon MGM Studios confirmed they were producing a feature and docuseries about the legendary spectacle, with Tatum's collaborator Reid Carolin set to direct.

Plot and other casting details have not yet been disclosed.

And in the accompanying caption, the father-of-one offered further insight into his current state of mind.

"This one has been the lowest of the lows. But starting to come out the other side. Feeling better than i have in months mentally. 6 weeks till we start the isle of Mann TT motorcycle love story. So let the grind begin (sic)," he added.