Jon Hamm rewatching Mad Men for first time

Jon Hamm has had a lot of "fun" rewatching Mad Men for the first time.

During an interview for the Today show on Monday, the actor - known for playing advertising executive Don Draper on the period drama - shared that he and his wife, Anna Osceola, have been viewing the popular programme together.

"My wife and I have been rewatching Mad Men, because I haven't done it. I've stayed away. I've only seen the show when it first aired, and it went off the air in 2015, so it's been 11 years since that. It's been a fun ride to look back. Obviously, it's hard to look at yourself skinnier and with more hair and all the other things," he joked. "But, I don't know, I'm doing OK. I guess I'm doing OK."

Mad Men ran for seven seasons from 2007 until 2015. Co-starring January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, and John Slattery, the AMC programme won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series four times.

Anna, 37, briefly appeared in the 2015 series finale of the show.

As for why he's not revisited Mad Men before now, Hamm explained that it simply felt like the right time.

"It was just a fun exercise," the 55-year-old continued. "And I had been doing a lot of press and talking about it. I was like, 'I should probably familiarise myself with it a little more.' And it's been fun so far. We're about two-thirds away through season two. So, we got a lot to go to, too."

And The Morning Show star noted that he was pleased with his performance in the show.

"I'm liking it," he laughed. "This kid's got a future."

Hamm is currently promoting season two of Your Friends and Neighbors, which is set to premiere via Apple TV on 3 April.

Co-starring Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, the dark comedy has already been renewed for a third season.