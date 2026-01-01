Khloé Kardashian recalls finding Lamar Odom taking drugs months after near-fatal overdose

Khloé Kardashian has recalled the moment she discovered her then-husband Lamar Odom was doing drugs again after his near-fatal overdose.

In October 2015, almost two years after the reality star filed for divorce from the basketball player, he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and hospitalised. He spent several days in a coma and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

Khloé, who put the divorce on hold to take charge of his medical care, stayed by his side at the hospital during his recovery.

"I never left the hospital," Khloe said in the new Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. "I was there for about four months, with him every single day. We were determined to get him walking and moving again."

When Lamar was well enough to be discharged in January 2016, Khloé rented him a home near hers in Calabasas, California and hired a caretaker and chef.

But the Good American founder reached her breaking point that May when she stopped by the house and discovered Lamar was using drugs again.

"Once you know the smell of crack, it's the most identifiable, disgusting smell, and there's nothing you can confuse it with," she recalled.

"I remember slowly tiptoeing up the stairs," she continued. "He was in his bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, smoking crack. And I just punched him in his face. 'I just put my life on hold to f**king take care of you. How did you get this? You don't have a f**king phone. You can't talk.'"

However, the sportsman secretly had a phone and was "better than (she) knew".

"He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him," she added. "I said, 'By Monday, you need out of this house. I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing, and I never want to speak to you again.'"

Khloé refiled for divorce and it was finalised in December 2016. They didn't see each other in person again for nine years.

Elsewhere in the documentary, The Kardashians star divulged that during the height of Lamar's drug use, her husband regularly disappeared and was sometimes with other women. She admitted that she helped cover up his addiction because she didn't want the press to find out.

"I was either looking for him in alleys, looking for him in motels," she shared, reports Entertainment Weekly. "I remember needing to go to hotel rooms to clean up after him so housekeeping didn't sell a story... I felt such a responsibility to cover this up, hold it together, and protect him."

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is now streaming on Netflix.