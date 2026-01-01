Tiger Woods pleads not guilty in latest DUI case

Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty in his latest DUI case.

The troubled golf legend entered his not guilty plea on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

The plea came four days after he was taken into custody in the wake of a car crash in Florida on Friday afternoon.

Woods waived his arraignment and demanded a jury trial, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Woods' DUI arrest last week happened just a few blocks from his home.

Police confirmed during a press conference that the PGA champion had "shown signs of impairment" and "refused a urinalysis test" following his scary crash.

They also clarified that officers "weren't suspicious of alcohol in this case" because the embattled sports hero "blew triple zeros" in his breath test.

A police report obtained by Page Six revealed that two white pills, later revealed to be the opioid hydrocodone, were found inside Woods' trouser pocket.

Although Woods, who is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, claimed he had not consumed any alcohol or illegal substances before the crash, the affidavit said that he admitted to taking "a few" prescription medications.

Woods told deputies at the time that he "was looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down", according to the police report.

Woods was charged with misdemeanour driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

His next court hearing is scheduled for next month.

Woods was previously arrested for DUI in May 2017 after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a plea deal to avoid a DUI conviction and agreed to enter a DUI diversion program.